Plea Secured in Child Abuse Case for Beltrami County Attorney’s Office

Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson announced today that 22 year old Levi James Knutson of Bemidji plead guilty to one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm.

The abuse reported happened in April of 2020. Knutson’s son, an infant at the time of the abuse, entered the emergency room in the early morning of April with fractures to his legs and arms. An investigation determined that the breaks were not accidental, but rather indicated child abuse.

Before Judge Shari Schluchter, Knutson entered his guilty plea. During the hearing, Knutson admitted to causing multiple fractures to his six-week old son’s arms, legs, collarbones, and ribs. These abuses occurred over multiple instances of assaultive conduct. Knutson also testified that during one instance, he heard and felt a bone break. He is quoted to treat his son like a “Stretch Armstrong Doll.”

Judge Schluchter ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled a sentencing for June 1 of this year after Knutson plead guilty. The sentencing will take place in the Beltrami County District Court.

