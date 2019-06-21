Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Play For Patrick Foundation Provides Free Cardiac Screenings

Jun. 20 2019

The Play for Patrick Foundation joined with the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to provide local student-athletes aged 14 to 18 with free cardiac screenings.

Play for Patrick is a foundation made in the memory of Patrick Schoonover, who in 2014 collapsed on the ice after scoring a goal at a Brainerd hockey tournament. First responders were unable to revive him and it was later determined Schoonover had numerous defects that caused his early death. His heart condition was never detected during exams or physicals.

Following their son’s tragic death, the Schoonover family worked with the University of Minnesota Physicians Heart clinics to educate and inform families about heart defects and to help make heart scans more accessible and affordable.

The screening also included testing of blood pressure, EKG, echocardiogram, hands-only CPR and AED training and discussion with a physician.

“We keep things really simple, we call and we push, doing those two things will double to even triple their survival rates, and the more people that know it [CPR] then the more people that are going to do it and the more lives that you’re going to save,” said CPR Instructor Kim Austin-Moe.

The Schoonover family along with the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation screened nearly 3,000 kids in the last four years, turning what Patrick’s father Mike Schoonover says is, “A bitter situation into a better situation.”

“Patrick’s parents didn’t miss a beat, they instantaneously knew they wanted to prevent this from happening to other kids and families,” said Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Coordinator Amanda Weiss.

Helping other people is what Patrick was known for, so it’s only fitting that his foundation is all about helping other people.

Patrick’s father Mike Schoonover said, “He would always look out for kids being bullied; I always think he’s looking down on us and he’s smiling because we’re doing what he would want us to do and that’s helping others.”

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Man Arrested Following Disturbance In Crow Wing County

One Person Arrested After $50K Worth Of Methamphetamine Found In Pequot Lakes Home

Sheriff’s Office And FBI Arrest Man In Pequot Lakes On Drug And Weapon Charges

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Standoff In Pequot Lakes

Latest Story

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

A statewide organization aiming to give back to the adoption and foster care community in Minnesota held a unique event in the Brainerd Lakes
Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Judy Garland Festival Boasts Weekend Of Events To Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Star's Death

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Bemidji Area Shooters Association Hosts 3-gun Match At Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Fishing Tips: Picking a Location to Fish

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

ALS Advocate JP Whalen Receives Home Ramp Thanks To Baxter Home Depot

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate