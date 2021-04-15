Lakeland PBS

Play Featuring Frederick Douglass Coming to Reif Center in Grand Rapids

Betsy Melin — Apr. 14 2021

The Reif Center will be putting on a production of a play titled “Frederick Douglass: Life in the Shadow of Slavery.” The performance will be socially distanced in person, but will also be offered virtually.

The show will star Broadway actor Mel Johnson, Jr., who will travel to Minnesota specifically for this performance. The play follows the life of Frederick Douglass, an American who was born enslaved and became a national leader for the abolitionist movement. The show was chosen by the Reif Center to speak to modern times.

The show will be on Friday, April 16, but a virtual version of the show will be available for schools and for individual purchase for one month following the show.

