Plans Underway for Fosston to End Hospital Affiliation with Essentia Health

City of Fosston leaders, in continuing to plan for the future of healthcare in their city and surrounding communities, have hired a hospital administrator in anticipation of moving operations away from Essentia Health.

The Fosston hospital has been operated by Essentia Health for the past 15 years, but after Essentia closed the labor and delivery services at the hospital in 2022, city leaders have been looking to end the affiliation agreement with Essentia.

The hope is to bring back labor and delivery to the hospital in the future and change to First Care Medical Services to administer services at the facility. An arbitrator could approve that change in the next few months.

While awaiting that decision, the Fosston City Council approved the hiring of Callen Weispfennig in preparation for the transition of hospital and clinic operations from Essentia Health to First Care Medical Services. According to a press release from the First Care Task Force, Weispfennig’s appointment will be under the City of Fosston until First Care Medical Services resumes operations, at which time he is expected to become the full-time administrator.

Weispfennig was the administrator at Essentia-Fosston until June of this year. The press release cities his extensive experience in healthcare administration and a deep commitment to community-centered care.