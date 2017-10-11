Plans For Ice Palace Canceled During Super Bowl Activities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The group working to build an ice palace for the St. Paul Winter Carnival when the 2018 Super Bowl is nearby says it’s canceling its plans.

Ice Cold Events says it couldn’t guarantee enough financial support for the project. A massive $1 million ice palace was built the last time the Super Bowl was in the Twin Cities back in 1992. The Star Tribune says the project led to the St. Paul Winter Carnival Association filing for bankruptcy even though the attraction drew an estimated 2.5 million visitors.

Ice Cold Events director Rosanne Bump estimated a minimum of $5 million was needed for the project this time.