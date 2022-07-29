Lakeland PBS

Plans for Future Developments in Area 3 of Bemidji Airport on Hold Due to Infrastructure Concerns

Mary BalstadJul. 28 2022

Any future plans for developments at the Bemidji Regional Airport are currently delayed following the latest city council work session. 57 acres of land at the airport, also called Area 3, has been under consideration for development for about 15 years.

But, a water main is causing a dead end for the airport authority in more than one way, as the price to resolve the current infrastructure problems in this area has caused some hesitation from the council.

The Airport Authority originally budgeted about $3 million with the main priority to build a new hanger for Bemidji Aviation at no cost to the city. However, this dead end water main causes safety concerns for any new developments in Area 3.

At an extra $2 million for a permanent solution of looping the water main to sustain safe chlorine levels, the airport is uncertain about this additional expense at this time.

The council took no action at the work session as more answers on how to safely operate with this water main are needed.

By — Mary Balstad

