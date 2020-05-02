Plans Discussed to Let Hair Salons, Barbershops Reopen Safely

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and government officials held a virtual meeting this week to discuss plans to reopen businesses in Crow Wing County. The goal is for hair salons and barbershops to reopen after implementing a COVID-19 preparedness plan that will ensure a safe environment for customers and employees.

The Chamber and Crow Wing County will work with businesses to create a plan that will be shared with Minnesota legislatures so that business owners can get back to work. Some of the safety practices included allowing 10 or fewer patrons in a facility at one time and maintaining six feet of distance between customers. It also recommends that employees should wear mask and gloves, and to keep hair tools, sinks, and chairs sanitized.

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber will be launching a new campaign called Lakes Country Cares that will focus on the best practices for businesses in our area.

