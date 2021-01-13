Planned Phone Outage at Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji will be without non-emergency and administrative phone lines temporarily between 8 AM to 11 AM.

This phone outage will not impact emergency 911 phone calls. However, this outage will impact the Beltrami County Correction Center and other Beltrami County Office phone lines on the county’s phone system.

People needing to contact the Beltrami County for non-emergency reports are asked to wait until after 11 AM when lines are back in service. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office also asks not to use 911 for non-emergency reports.

Updates will be posted to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today