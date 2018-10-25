Lakeland PBS
Planned House Burn In Merrifield Could Impact Traffic

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 25 2018
A planned house burn in Merrifield could impact traffic around the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 4 Tuesday, October 30.

During the evening on October 30 the house located at 22514 County Road 3 in Merrifield will be used as part of a training exercise for local fire departments and the Central Lakes College Fire/EMS training department.

Firefighting professionals will be managing the exercise. Crow Wing County officials warn drivers to use caution when driving through the area during the training.

The exercise is planned to take place between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. In November, final debris removal and general site clean-up will be performed.

Rachel Johnson
