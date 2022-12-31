Lakeland PBS

Planned Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing Near Fosston Receives Large Grant

Lakeland News — Dec. 30 2022

The Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing, planned for Fosston, will be shining bright in 2023 thanks to a large grant.

The center was awarded a $110,000 grant by the Blandin Foundation. The objective of the center will be to boost rural access to mental health services in an unbiased, creative and welcoming environment that fosters community, inclusion, and equity.

A component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the mixed-use center will provide mental health services, art therapy, space for creatives and community groups, and offer three residential units in response to a rural housing shortage.

Alluma is also a partnering organization that is working to help the Firefly Center expand access to mental health services in Fosston and east Polk County.

By — Lakeland News

