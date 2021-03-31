Lakeland PBS

Planned Expansion of Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake Reaches Step Two

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2021

A potential expansion and residential development plan at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake has now reached step two.

The plan was released to the public in early February, and there was a 30-day comment period where the public could provide feedback on the plan. After the 30 days were up, the feedback was then relayed to the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners to vote to move the proposed plan to the next step.

The next step is to work on the zoning and planning phase, which is scheduled to begin this week.

Lakeland News

Lakeland News

