Plane Crashes at a Private Grass Airstrip Near Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A small plane carrying two individuals crashed at a private grass airstrip near Brainerd. Both individuals suffered injuries.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st, his office received a report of a plane crash at a private grass airstrip located off of Oakridge Road in Long Lake Township. Upon arrival, deputies and firefighters learned that a small plane with two individuals had come in for a landing and applied too much brake, causing the plane to nose dive at a slow rate of speed.

The pilot suffered a laceration on the forehead and was transported to the Essentia Health Emergency Room by North Ambulance. The co-pilot suffered minor cuts and scratches. The accident is being investigated by Federal Aviation Administration.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brainerd Police Department, Brainerd Fire Department, and first responders.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today