Plane Crashes At A Private Grass Airstrip In Brainerd

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 1 2020

A small plane carrying two individuals crashed at a private grass airstrip in Brainerd. Both individuals suffered injuries.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st his office received a report of a plane crash at a private grass airstrip located off of Oakridge Road in Brainerd. Upon arrival deputies and firefighters learned that a small plane with two
individuals had come in for a landing and applied too much brake causing the plane to nose dive at a slow rate of speed.

The pilot suffered a laceration on the forehead and was transported to Essentia Health’s Emergency Room by North Ambulance. The co-pilot suffered minor cuts and scratches. The accident is being investigated by Federal Aviation Administration.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brainerd Police Department, Brainerd Fire Department, and First Responders.

