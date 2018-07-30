Lakeland PBS
Plane Crash Near Brainerd Airport

Josh Peterson
Jul. 30 2018
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Minnesota, the third in as many days.

Officials say no one was seriously injured when a plane went down while attempting to land at an airport in Crow Wing County Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board the fixed-wing, single-engine airplane when it crashed about 11 a.m. near the Brainerd airport. Investigators were on the way to the crash scene.

Over the weekend, two small planes crashed western Minnesota’s Douglas County, killing one of the pilots. The sheriff’s office says a 64-year-old pilot from Alexandria, Kenneth Ryan, died when his plane crashed Saturday night in LaGrande Township.

On Friday night, an 18-year-old pilot from Minnetonka, Maxwell Guderian, lost power and landed in Lake Winona near Alexandria. He was standing on top of the plane when emergency responders arrived.

