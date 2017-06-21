Plane Crash In Mahnomen Sends Pilot To Hospital

A pilot was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with unknown injuries following a plane crash five miles south of Mahnomen near the Mahnomen Airport.

On June 20 at approximately 8:04 p.m. the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the plane crash.

Once on the scene deputies located the plane in the field and the pilot had been removed by two Minnesota Department of Transportation employees.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot until the family is notified.

The Mahnomen Ambulance and Life Flight responded to the crash, which is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.