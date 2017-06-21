DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Plane Crash In Mahnomen Sends Pilot To Hospital

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

A pilot was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with unknown injuries following a plane crash five miles south of Mahnomen near the Mahnomen Airport.

On June 20 at approximately 8:04 p.m. the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the plane crash.

Once on the scene deputies located the plane in the field and the pilot had been removed by two Minnesota Department of Transportation employees.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot until the family is notified.

The Mahnomen Ambulance and Life Flight responded to the crash, which is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Small Plane Forced To Land In Crow Wing County

UPDATE: Authorities Have Identified The Man And Woman Found Shot Dead In Mahnomen

Community Spotlight: Learning To Fly

Community Spotlight: Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

If You Plan On Target Practicing This Summer Follow These Guidelines

Now that it’s the start of summer and target practice is common, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch wants to remind people that although target
Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Latest Stories

If You Plan On Target Practicing This Summer Follow These Guidelines

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Hacker Claims Cyberattack After Officer's Acquittal

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Swartara Man Pleads Guilty To Burglarizing Multiple Businesses

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Wildlife Appreciation Month Photo For June 20 - Bull Elk

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Pioneer Senior Class Leaves Mark For Baseball Program

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.