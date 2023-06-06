PLAA Hosts First Fundraiser for Accessible Equipment at Solway

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In order for kids of all abilities to play, one group held their first fundraiser this past weekend to reach this goal.

P.L.A.A., or Play and Learning for All Abilities, plans to create areas on Bemidji area school playgrounds for children to be able to play. Through the help of grants and community support, the organization is one step closer to this goal becoming a reality.

The fundraiser was held on Saturday, June 3. It was meant not only to raise money for new equipment and surfaces at Solway Elementary School, but to also introduce P.L.A.A. to the community. While the group has been working behind-the-scenes on grant writing, they saw this fundraiser as an opportunity to put a face on their organization.

“The more people see how committed we are to this, hopefully the more support we get backed by,” said P.L.A.A. Co-Chair Megan Comfort. “I think it’s an incentive that a lot of people don’t think about until it’s in their forefront.”

“It’s really important as well because we will continue to rely on the help of our community as our mission goes forward with actually placing in the services and the playground equipment pieces,” added on Special Education Para Professional at Solway Elementary Kristen Schimanski. “That will also be done as a community as well.”

Donations are still being accepted and can be made through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

