Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

PIPELINE Program Hosts Meeting Regarding Bemidji Area Workforce

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

How do we find workers with the right skills? That was the question at the start of the workforce conversation held in the Mayflower Building in Bemidji. The meeting was facilitated by officials with the PIPELINE program.

“The PIPELINE program really exists to support employers into developing their own dual training programs, and by that, we mean related instruction paired with on-the-job training that creates a very powerful learning experience for existing and new employees,” says Annie Welch, the PIPELINE program manager.

PIPELINE says for Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience. Right now, PIPELINE focuses on job-training programs for four industries, which are Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Health Care Services and Agriculture. PIPELINE is branching out to Bemidji to see where they can be of service.

“We realize that we can easily become kind of honed in on our home base in the Metro area, so we feel that it’s really important to get out across the state and get to talk to people from all over, so we’ve been really excited to come up to Bemidji,” says Welch.

A little over a dozen Bemidji area businesses and industry leaders were apart of today’s meeting. They discussed their successes and the challenges that they face in the area.

“We had great representation from employer partners, the community and technical college system, from non-profits, from staffing agencies, but really industry leaders from the area all came together today to talk about common challenges,” says Welch.

The next steps will be taking the information gathered from the discussion and creating effective on-the-job training to fill the workforce needs.

Welch says, “We met with employers who were coming from a few different points in their exploration of what this program could look like for them. So our team is prepared to meet with them and help move them along in the process of developing programs. We also learned a lot from them of what various challenges they’re facing and how PIPELINE could be a part of the solution.”

Some challenges addressed in the meeting include transportation, cost of living and childcare for workers. You can find more about the PIPELINE program here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Pick’s Christmas Trees

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Celebrates One Year At New Location

Golden Apple: Northern Elementary Inspires Creativity With Makerspace Classroom

20 for 20: Olympic Connection (2018)

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Pick’s Christmas Trees

Just north of Bemidji, out in Turtle River, you can find a hidden gem when it comes to Christmas. Rows upon rows of native trees like white pine,
Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Pick's Christmas Trees

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Brainerd Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing Person

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Brainerd School Board Approves Acquisition Of Properties Near Harrison Elementary And Brainerd High School

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

4 Arrests Made After String Of Burglaries

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Winter Truck Load Increases Begin Friday For Central Frost Zone

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.