Pipe Bomb Brought Into City Offices in Menahga
An individual, whose name has not been released, brought a possible pipe bomb into the city offices last Wednesday in Menahga.
The individual was asked to leave and was told to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with the property owner and they learned that the device was still in his vehicle near his home.
The property owner said he had found the cylindrical device on his property when he was removing debris. The bomb squad arrived, removed and disposed the device from the vehicle.
Deputies had a perimeter set around the vehicle to make sure the public was not in danger during the incident.
