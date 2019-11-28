Pioneers’ Tough Defense Looks To Continue Success In The Prep Bowl
A strong defense is the key to any prep bowl team, and the Pierz Pioneers are no different. The defense has shutout opponents five times this year, and they pitched a shutout in the second half of the team’s semifinal game to bring home the win.
Only five times the stingy, athletic Pierz defense has allowed more than one score in a game this entire season, giving up less than 9 points per game.
“Our mentality is that we just got to make plays, we know our coaches are going to put us in the right spots to make and we just have to break down and make those plays and everyone knows that, it’s just getting in the right spots and getting set and then just filling,” said Pierz senior linebacker Isaac Otte.
“It helps us a lot on offense because we know if we make a mistake, there’s always defense that’s going to be there to pick us up,” said Pierz senior quarterback Peter Schommer.
“It starts up front, those guys did their job all night, but if they are going to air it out, we got the secondary there ready, and we got the linebackers there to clean-up whatever gets through the line, we all do our jobs, we’re coached well, we know where we are going, and we go there fast,” said Pierz senior defensive back Matthias Algarin.
The Pioneers will be trying to slow down a Dassel-Cokato Chargers’ offense that has averaged 23 points per game at the Class AAA Prep Bowl this Saturday at US Bank Stadium.