Jun 28, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Pioneers 2015 State Football Champs to Be Inducted into Pierz HS Hall of Fame

Pierz’s 2015 State Championship Football Team will be inducted into the Pierz High School Hall of Fame at halftime of the Pioneers home game versus Foley on Friday, September 5th.

The team finished 2015 a perfect 13-0 and beat Jackson County Central 36-18 in the Prep Bowl. Also being inducted will be the Pioneers’ longtime bus driver and chain gang leader Dale Janson, as well as play-by-play announcer Rick Grammond.

