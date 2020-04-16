Lakeland PBS

Pinnacle Marketing Group More Than Doubles Website Base

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 16 2020

Pinnacle Marketing Group released a press release this morning that announced it has acquired two customer accounts that will more than double their website customer base.

The first purchase of approximately 300 website customer accounts is from Sytek Communications, a communications provider located in Upsala, MN. The second purchase of just over 60 accounts is from Nsight, a communications company headquartered in Green Bay, WI, serving Northeast Wisconsin.

“Pinnacle Marketing Group has served communication and broadband companies for over 27 years and through these longstanding relationships, we continue to discover and strengthen ways to partner and in this case, transition their clients into our care, “ said Pinnacle Marketing Group CEO, Shelly Geerdes. “As communications companies increase their efforts to meet the demand of providing high-speed internet in rural areas, we are honored they are looking to us to take care of their business customers for their website and marketing needs.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

State Representative Matt Bliss Earns Endorsement From Fellow Republicans

Paul Bunyan Communications 2020 Cooperative Celebration Canceled

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

Latest Stories

Minnesota Joins Midwestern Pact to Coordinate on Reopening Economies

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

MN Senate Approves Takeout Beer and Wine During COVID-19 Shutdown

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

State Representative Matt Bliss Earns Endorsement From Fellow Republicans

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Crow Wing County Treatment Programs Still Available Amid COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Seven More Deaths In COVID-19 Crisis In Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.