Hy-Vee and Pinky Swear Foundation Announce New 5K & Fun Run Event

Hy-Vee, Inc. has partnered with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, to host several kids fundraising events across the Midwest this summer.

Hy-Vee Pinky Swear 5K & Fun Run will take place in Des Moines, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha and the Quad Cities. The event will have a one mile fun run and a five miles run and walk for the entire family.

Children and families are encouraged to participate and to help raise money for kids with cancer and their families. The money will provide basic needs such as mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food.

More than 4,000 kids ages 6 to 18 have participated in the Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Kids Triathlons. The organization has raised more than $630,000.

Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Kids Triathlon will take place at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 5th.