Pink Tie Party Paints Cragun’s Pink

Pink, pink and more pink filled Cragun’s Resort as the Pink Ribbon Cupboard hosted their annual Pink Tie Party. A special event for Kathy Buxton who is not only the director of the Pink Ribbon Cupboard but also a 22-year breast cancer survivor.

“The support that we get from this community is incredible, it’s very humbling,” said Kathy Buxton the Pink Ribbon Cupboard Director.

Support from the community that gives right back to the members in the Brainerd Lakes area.

“It goes to families in our communities usually Aitkin, Crow Wing and Cass counties that need financial help going through treatment,” Buxton said.

Last year the event brought in over $20,000 to help pay for anything from wigs to grocery store gift cards.

“So many women in our lives, several of them even friends that are coming tonight are affected and to be able to help whether it be a gas card, a mortgage payment, a car payment or something like that just to take the ease off but to see that happen within the community is so powerful,” said Kristin Larsen a Pink Ribbon Cupboard Board Member.

Throughout the night guests could bid on over 100 items in the silent auction, many of them being the color pink.

Along with raising funds, the pink tie party brings awareness and more importantly celebrates survivors.

“I think it is why this area is so special because people do support one another and their neighbors especially at times like this,” said Sally Paul, the guest speaker.

Support that Sally is forever grateful for.

“I didn’t have to prove that I was good enough for this, they really just recognized a need and comforted me and supported me, my husband and my daughter,” Paul said.

However, she wasn’t the only attendee who has personally found relief in the organization.

“Honestly, before my mom was diagnosed I was unaware that there was this kind of support in the area,” said Lacey Flategraff an attendee. “Just knowing that makes it a lot less stressful.”