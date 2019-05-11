Pink Day Out At Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center

May marks Women’s Health Month, and for that reason Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center hosted Pink Day Out.

The event offered walk-in mammograms and 3-D screening mammograms. People were also able to talk to a dietitian and learn mindfulness techniques. This was the second year the Edith Sanford Breast Center held Pink Day Out, where the main goal of the event is to focus on women’s health.

“Someone who has delayed their mammogram out here, hasn’t had there mammogram done in a year or two,” Edith Sanford Breast Center Director of Oncology Services Shari Hahn said.” I just helped someone come through today. Make sure to get in for that mammogram and knowing how important it is.”