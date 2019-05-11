Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pink Day Out At Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center

May. 11 2019

May marks Women’s Health Month, and for that reason Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center hosted Pink Day Out.

The event offered walk-in mammograms and 3-D screening mammograms. People were also able to talk to a dietitian and learn mindfulness techniques. This was the second year the Edith Sanford Breast Center held Pink Day Out, where the main goal of the event is to focus on women’s health.

“Someone who has delayed their mammogram out here, hasn’t had there mammogram done in a year or two,” Edith Sanford Breast Center Director of Oncology Services Shari Hahn said.” I just helped someone come through today. Make sure to get in for that mammogram and knowing how important it is.”

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

2nd Annual Bemidji Women’s Expo Ready To Kick Off

In Focus: First Friday Art Walk

Bemidji Area Lakes In Good Condition For The Fishing Opener

Bemidji Boy Scout Troop Starts Work On New Addition For Paul Bunyan Playground

What do you think?

Latest Story

Post Offices In Northern Minnesota Getting Ready for Nationwide Food Drive

Post offices around northern Minnesota will not only be delivering mail, but they will also be picking up canned food left by residents this
Posted on May. 11 2019

Latest Stories

Post Offices In Northern Minnesota Getting Ready for Nationwide Food Drive

Posted on May. 11 2019

2nd Annual Bemidji Women's Expo Ready To Kick Off

Posted on May. 11 2019

In Focus: First Friday Art Walk

Posted on May. 11 2019

Bemidji Area Lakes In Good Condition For The Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 10 2019

Brainerd Lakes Area Gears Up For Fishing Opener And Unofficial Start Of Tourism Season

Posted on May. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.