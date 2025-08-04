Pine River State Bank Wraps Up Annual School Supply Drive

Pine River State Bank wrapped up its annual school supply drive last week. The event provides Pine River-Backus, Crosslake, Crosby-Ironton, and other school districts across central Minnesota with standard necessities for the upcoming school year.

Donations include money, backpacks, and basic supplies like such as notebooks and folders, as well as classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes. For the Pine River State Bank, which has been around since 1918, helping students in need is simply part of giving back to the community.

“We are your community partner,” stated Pine River State Bank Compliance Officer Sam Cavalier. “We want to serve our communities, from our individuals to our businesses, but we also live in these communities as well. We want to help our neighbors. It’s not just our customers; they’re our friends, they’re our family. So we want to make sure we really hone into the community partner and live it to the fullest.”

Pine River State Bank will host its Community Impact Month throughout September and will be holding various events, including a blood drive and Community Shred Day, where people can bring any documents they need to dispose of and shred.