Aug 13, 2025

Pine River Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Near Backus

Credit: MGN Online

A 54-year-old Pine River man has died in a motorcycle crash near Backus.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before 7:30 this morning on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Deerfield Township.

Responders found a Harley Davidson motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed into the ditch sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation.

