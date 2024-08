A 54-year-old man died yesterday after going for a swim in a river near the city of Pine River.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that the man was reported missing around 5:30 last night. The victim was located dead in the Pine River at 7:13 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victim, but says an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.