Pine River Man Arrested For Stealing Packages And Mail

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 29 2017
A Pine River man is behind bars after reportedly stealing mail and packages around the Country Road #134 area. Crow wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports 32-year-old Owen Colby Swenson, was arrested and brought to the Crow Wing County jail Sunday. He’s been charged with 14 counts of mail theft along with probation violation.

The investigation started Sunday a little before 5 in the afternoon when the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office received a notice of a house alarm in the 8000 block of Big Whitefish Narrows in the Ideal Township.

Police arrived at the house and found the door to the building had been forced open. The home also appeared to be burglarized. While police were investigating the burglary, a different Cross Lake officer reported that he was out with a vehicle on County Road #1 and had identified the driver as Swenson.

Upon further investigation, a large amount of mail was found inside Swenson’s car. The mail was addressed to several different people in the area. Police believe Swenson had stolen mail out of numerous mailboxes, along with stealing packages that had been delivered to different houses.

“This was great work by deputies and officers involved putting together the pieces of the burglary and mail thefts,” says Sheriff Dahl, “It’s also frustrating to see that Owen Swenson is once again involved in these crimes as he was arrested just over a year ago for breaking into houses in the same neighborhood and is currently on probation for burglary and receiving stolen property.”

Investigators believe Swenson had stolen mail from mailboxes in the Kego Lake Road area, along with homes in the County Road #134 area, as well as other side roads. Sheriff Dahl is asking people living in this area who believe they are missing packages or mail to contact his office at 218-829-4749 and ask for investigations.

