Pine River Man Arrested For Possible Second Degree Murder Charges

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 19 2018
PERHAM, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a mother and son as the victims of a double homicide at a rural Perham home.

William Lynn Hillman, 21, of Pine River

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victims as 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen and her 21-year-old son, Dalton Mcfadzen. Authorities say the cause of death has been ruled homicidal violence but did not say how the victims died.

A 21-year-old Pine River man was arrested earlier in the killings. He is being held in jail on possible charges of second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a reported assault at the residence about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the two victims. No other details were immediately released.

