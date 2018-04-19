Pine River Man Arrested For Possible Second Degree Murder Charges

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victims as 42-year-old Denise Mcfadzen and her 21-year-old son, Dalton Mcfadzen. Authorities say the cause of death has been ruled homicidal violence but did not say how the victims died.
A 21-year-old Pine River man was arrested earlier in the killings. He is being held in jail on possible charges of second-degree murder.
Deputies responded to a reported assault at the residence about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the two victims. No other details were immediately released.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More
There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More
Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More
The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More