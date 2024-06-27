Pine River Hosting 120th Annual Cass County Fair

Central Minnesota patrons are filing into Pine River this week for the 120th annual Cass County Fair.

The Cass County Fair features a wide array of options for all attendees to enjoy and all that the fair has to offer continues to keep Minnesotans coming back.

Cass County Fair veterans are passing along the good word bringing newcomers into the annual experience and enjoying the fair with loved ones makes the occasion all the more worth it.

The Cass County Fair has drawn in returners and first timers for over a century and another big reason for that are the animals, whether it’s to see them or learn more about them. But what the fair enthusiasts do not see, is the amount of hard work those working with livestock put in.

The Cass County Fair will continue through Sunday afternoon, admission is free to all interested in attending.