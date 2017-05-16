DONATE

Pine River Home Daycare License Revoked After Serious Incident

Mal Meyer
May. 16 2017
A Pine River daycare facility’s license has been indefinitely suspended due to a “serious incident” that is under investigation by area law enforcement.

According to the letter sent from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to the facility’s owner, Candace Hurd, the department found that the “health, safety and rights of children in [her] care were in imminent risk of harm.” The letter did not specify what the incident was or when it occurred due to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

In an order dated February 10, the department had temporarily suspended the license, which remains in effect. Hurd did not appeal that suspension.

The facility was licensed for a capacity of 10 children, with no more than 8 children under school age. Of these 8 children, a combined total of no more than 3 children shall be infants and toddlers. Of these three children, no more than 2 children shall be infants.

The county attorney’s office said they have not received any information on the case, but law enforcement may still be investigating before they hand over the information. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Hurd has 10 days after receiving the notice to appeal and request a contested case hearing. Her facility would still be unable to operate during the appeal.

The suspension notice will have to be posted for two years at the property on Windsor Street in Pine River.

