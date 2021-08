Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pine River Family Medicine Physician Dr. Sara Lokstad was one of many Army Reserve doctors sent to New York City to help during the first big wave of COVID-19 cases in March of 2020.

Col. Lokstad says she appreciates the opportunity to help out fellow citizens and is proud of all the work her team accomplished.

