Pine River DMV Now Offering More Services Under One Roof

The Pine River Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its services for patrons.

The DMV not only now has driver’s education, license applications, and renewals, but it has also been approved to provide crash records.

Marion and Christina Linn took over ownership of the Pine River DMV in late 2022 and have since extended their hours. With the Pine River Public Library directly behind the building offering permit testing, city residents and those from surrounding communities only need to make one DMV trip.

“We had customers coming in every day to renew a license, and we would have to say ‘no’ and turn them away,” said Christina. “It’s been very well received by not only our community but surrounding communities because the nearest [DMV] is Brainerd or Walker from here. So, I think we’re about 30 miles from each one of those locations.”

The Pine River DMV is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.