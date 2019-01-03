Pine River Church Asks For Return Of Stolen Jesus Statue

A church in Pine River is asking for the return of a statue of Jesus that was stolen from their garden around Thanksgiving of this year.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church is prepared to welcome the statue back with no questions asked. A maintenance worker noticed that the statue was missing shortly after Thanksgiving. The statue was a gift from a member of the congregation after the garden was updated. The statue is a colorful fiberglass material showing Jesus with a sacred heart on his chest.

Anyone with information regarding the missing statue is asked to call Our Lady of the Lakes parish office at 218-568-4760.