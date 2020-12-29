Pine River Business Served Cease-and-Desist Order from MDH
A Pine River restaurant has been served a cease-and-desist order from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Health officials say they visited Long Pine Store on Dec. 18 and found the establishment was open for on-premises consumption of beverages, which is a violation of the Governor’s recent executive order that bans indoor dining and drinking. Health officials say a cease-and-desist order and license suspension notice was served to the business on Dec. 24.
