Lakeland PBS

Pine River Business Served Cease-and-Desist Order from MDH

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2020

A Pine River restaurant has been served a cease-and-desist order from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health officials say they visited Long Pine Store on Dec. 18 and found the establishment was open for on-premises consumption of beverages, which is a violation of the Governor’s recent executive order that bans indoor dining and drinking. Health officials say a cease-and-desist order and license suspension notice was served to the business on Dec. 24.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Health Officials Excited About COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Urge Discipline

In Business: Image Photography in Bemidji Celebrating 50 Years

Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over the Weekend

MN Announces Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Grand Rapids

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.