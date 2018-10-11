Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Seeks Back To Back State Tournament Runs

Anthony Scott
Oct. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

Last season the Pine River-Backus volleyball team did the unthinkable… making it to the state tournament without a single senior on the roster, and they became closer than ever because of it.

“It made it an experience to be there, but it made it a memory to be there with each other,” Ellie Smith, a senior defensive specialist, said.

Since there were no seniors, the Pine River Volleyball family fully returned for the 2018 season.

“When you have familiarity in the gym with coaches or personnel it’s always a good thing,” Josh Hirschey, Pine River-Backus Volleyball Head Coach, said. “It’s good to have these seniors, that’s for sure.”

And the familiarity has helped, after losing their first game of the season, the Tigers have rallied off 19 straight wins, but they always have the next game mentality.

“We just kind of take it one game at a time here,” Hirschey said. “I don’t know about state tournament or anything else, we just play one game at a time.”

“We come in with a blue-collar mentality and we think of the next game,” Smith said. “We have our goal of state, but it’s just next game, and we stay on the grind.”

They may be looked at as the favorites after 19 straight victories, but the Tigers are staying hungry.

“I think it does give us confidence, but at the same time we’re trying to make sure it doesn’t make us cocky,” Bailey Wynn, senior middle hitter, said. “We still run, we still condition, we still do all the things that we know we have to do, and we have to keep doing that and not let it get to our heads.”

As the season winds down, the Tigers will “be tough” to beat.

“Our motto is “Be Tough”,” Wynn said. “No matter what we have to be tough, no matter the score, no matter what adversity is coming our way, no matter how we feel about ourselves, we have to be tough.”

The Tigers look to stay tough as the volleyball state tournament is only a month away.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

“Almanac” Stops By Lakeland PBS To Chat With Greater Minnesota

Candidates For MN House Districts 10B And 10A Debate On Lakeland PBS

House 9A Candidates Poston And Hering Square Off In Debate

Candidates For MN House Districts 2B and 2A Debate in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Heartland Animal Rescue Team In Need Of Financial Help

Heartland Animal Rescue Team (also known as H.A.R.T.) in Brainerd is in need of help. The nonprofit animal rescue has faced financial changes and
Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Heartland Animal Rescue Team In Need Of Financial Help

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie Township

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Early Morning Crash Results In Life-Threatening Injuries

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Deadline To Pre-Register To Vote Is October 16

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Volunteers Needed For Annual Senior Community Clean-Up Day In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.