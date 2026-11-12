Pine River-Backus Girls’ Volleyball Secures 6th State Appearance in Program History

Pine River-Backus girls’ volleyball continues to insert itself into the state tournament conversation. For the sixth time in program history and the third time this decade, the Tigers are Section 5A champions after posting a 12-3 set count in wins over East Central, Swanville, Upsala and top-seeded Browerville.

In head coach Krista Blake’s two years since taking over the helm, PRB girls’ volleyball has collected 39 wins and reached at least the section semifinals each season. Eight upperclassmen cover the court for the Tigers, and many of them noticed a shift within the team following some lineup changes.

“I think we’re super excited and we’re ready to play our best and stick with fundamentals, with our lineup change already,” said junior captain and outside hitter Ella Brewer. “Probably middle of the season, we just switched, we made me and Maren Lindquist opposites. So I play middle one-and-a-half rotations and it’s different, so I think we just finally got used to it, and we’re finally getting our offense groovin’.”

The Tigers drew the 8-seed for the Class A state tournament, setting up a matchup with 1-seed and 17-time state tournament entrant Minneota. The players are excited for the new challenge ahead and believe that minimizing errors will be the key to pulling off the upset.

“Just staying consistent, like we know that they’re number one ranked on our side [of the bracket],” said Leah Eveland, a junior captain and setter. “But I feel like if we still just think that we’re in it and stay consistent and be like aggressive on everything, I feel like we have a chance. We’re feeling very energetic. A lot of us are somewhat nervous, but also we’re really excited.”

Pine River-Backus will be playing Minneota on Thursday at 5 PM from the Grand Casino Arena on Court 2.