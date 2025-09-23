Sep 23, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Pine River-Backus Girls’ Volleyball Comes Away with 3-1 Win at Bemidji

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

BSU Beavers Volleyball Generic new logo sqk

09-23-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Volleyball Falls to #16 Minnesota Duluth on the Road

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

09-23-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Opening 2025-26 Season at Home Against #1 Wisconsin

neilson reise arena fieldhouse renovations thumbnail

09-22-2025

Sports

Bemidji’s Neilson Reise Arena Being Turned into New Indoor Sports Facility

BSU Beavers Football Logo Bemidji State Generic new sqk

09-22-2025

Sports

BSU Football Drops to 0-4 on Year After Loss to #9 Augustana