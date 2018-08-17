Pine River-Backus Cancels Varsity Football Season
Parents across the nation are becoming more concerned with the safety in football. Registration for high school football has declined across the state of Minnesota, and it has resulted in one school cancelling their season.
The Pine River-Backus Tigers will not field a varsity football team after only one senior and a handful of juniors registered to play this season. The school will have a J.V. team, and the few upperclassmen Pine River has will be eligible to play on the J.V. squad. The decision comes over the safety of their student athletes.
The school has a strong number of players at the younger levels, and the Tigers hope to be back with a varsity team next year.
