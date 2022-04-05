Pine River-Backus Baseball Looking to Build Off Last Year’s Success

Despite falling in the semifinals last year, the Pine River-Backus baseball team is looking to build off of last year’s success.
The Tigers will look to kick off their season on Monday, April 11th, where they’ll be taking on the Sebeka Trojans at home at 4:30 PM.
By — Lakeland News
