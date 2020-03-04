Lakeland PBS

Pine Peaks To Host Business After Hours

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 4 2020

Pine Peaks Wedding and Event Center will host the Business After Hours on Tuesday, March 10th, from 4:30- 6:00 p.m. at their Cross Lake location.

The event features a retreat house, large event center, fireplace pavilion, and on-site catering by Maucieri’s.

Everyone is invited to learn more about the Chamber and gain exposure for their business by attending this free event.

Business After Hours attendees pass the microphone and introduce themselves to the group, and they encourage all attendees to bring their business cards and get ready to network.

For more info, feel free to reach Sue Galligan by email at sue@brainerdlakeschamber.com.

