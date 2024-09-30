Pilot of Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Morrison County Highway

A pilot in a small plane made an emergency landing on a Morrison County highway this afternoon.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Aaron Casper of Eden Prairie was traveling from the Brainerd area to Eden Prairie when he lost engine power at 3,500 feet in the air. Casper landed his plane on Highway 27 around 1:20 p.m. near the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club, about four miles west of Pierz in Agram Township.

Once on the roadway, Casper drove the plane into the ditch to avoid traffic. He was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.