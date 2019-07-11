Lakeland PBS
Pilot Dies In Plane Crashes At Airport In Western Minnesota

Jul. 11 2019
HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot has died in an ultra-light plane crash at a municipal airport in western Minnesota.

The plane crashed after noon Thursday at Hawley Municipal Airport.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the pilot was the only person aboard and died at the scene. His name, age and hometown were not released.

Empting says the plane started on fire after the crash. A bystander was treated for minor burns after helping the pilot.

Airport manager Lisa Jetvig says the plane crashed south of the airport’s single runway. The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The airport is west of Hawley (HAW’-lee) on U.S. 10. The airport’s runway is closed.

Hawley is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east of Moorhead.

