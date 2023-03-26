Pillager Student Fighting Cancer Surprised with 4-Wheeler by Make-A-Wish
Cole Carlson, a 17-year-old Pillager High School student who was diagnosed last year with pediatric cancer, was surprised recently with a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
At a benefit held for him recently at Zorbaz in Lake Shore, he was surprised with the announcement that his wish was granted and that he’d receive a 4-wheeler as a gift.
The benefit for Cole raised about $75,000.
