Pillager Student Fighting Cancer Surprised with 4-Wheeler by Make-A-Wish

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cole Carlson, a 17-year-old Pillager High School student who was diagnosed last year with pediatric cancer, was surprised recently with a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At a benefit held for him recently at Zorbaz in Lake Shore, he was surprised with the announcement that his wish was granted and that he’d receive a 4-wheeler as a gift.

The benefit for Cole raised about $75,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today