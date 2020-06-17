Lakeland PBS

Pillager School District Breaks Ground on New Auditorium

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 16 2020

Pillager Public Schools is partnering with CTC to build a new auditorium that will provide opportunities to students and the public. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this week to initiate the start of construction.

Pillager School District voted in support of remodeling their school facilities, as well as building a new auditorium. CTC is partnering with the district to bring the performing arts center to the community.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held to announce the start of the new project, with the new auditorium being named the CTC Center.  The center will feature a theater, quality sound and lighting, a ground-level entrance, and flexible space for a number of events and activities.

Some parts of the demolition have already begun, and the entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

