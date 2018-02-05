Pillager Puzzlers Win Nation’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

“The last part we did were the trees because that was the hardest part,” Betty Doss explained about the winning puzzle.

Betty Doss is explaining their team strategy on how they were able to complete a 500 piece puzzle in just over 37 minutes.

“I open the bag, open the puzzle, we all start flipping the pieces, give the edge pieces to Emily and then the rest of us just pick a color or area of the puzzle to do and then we eventually put it all together,” said Joshua Doss , a Pillager Puzzler Team Member.

They call themselves the Pillager Puzzlers and the team is made up on Mom (Betty), son (Joshua), daughter (Emily) and family friend (Nicole).

“It’s been a really great experience and it’s something really fun that we can do together and it’s just another fun thing we can do together and bond over,” Joshua Doss said.

Betty first heard of the tournament nearly 20 years ago and competed with her siblings.

“Then when my kids got older, I asked them would you be interested in doing it and to my surprise they said yes,” said Betty Doss, Pillager Puzzler team member.

With a long family tradition of putting together the pieces of the puzzle.

“Whenever we all get together,we are doing puzzles and there is a puzzle going at my house and my mom’s house all of the time,” Betty Doss said.

Even though the family doesn’t compete at home, all of the practice help them win the family division back to back years.

“It’s very intense and we are competitors,” Betty Doss said.

Emily was voted MVP by her teammates as she takes charge and leads the team while Nicole keeps the team uplifted during the competition.

“And Josh and I…we just puzzle,” Doss said.

As the excitement continues to build in the room.

“You can just feel the buzz in the air that somebody is going to yell “done”, Betty Doss said.

Although the tournament is just behind them, their eyes are already moving forward.

“Hopefully we can win again next year,” Joshua Doss said.

Next year the team will compete in the adult Division since all members will be over 18.