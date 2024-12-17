Dec 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pillager & Nisswa Firefighters Battle Chimney Fire at Home in Nisswa

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue recently battled a fire at a home in Nisswa.

Fire officials say the chimney fire at the home on Westwood Shores Drive SW was reported on December 12th while the outdoor temperature was 16 below zero. The family was inside the home at the time of the fire but got out safely, and there were no firefighter injuries reported either.

18 firefighters from Pillager and 14 from Nisswa responded, with Pillager firefighters remaining on the scene for around seven hours.

