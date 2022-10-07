Lakeland PBS

Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township

Justin OthoudtOct. 6 2022

A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening.

At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was working on a truck which was attached to a trailer. The truck, a 2002 Ford F150, rolled backward partially off the trailer, pinning the man between the truck and trailer. The man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

The Nisswa Fire Department was able to remove the man and initiated CPR. The man was then airlifted to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

