Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pillager Man Critically Injured Following Motorcycle Crash

May. 27 2019

A Pillager man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Baxter on Sunday, May 26.

The Baxter Police Department reports that at around 1:33 p.m. Sunday, officers, emergency medical personnel, and the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 371 at Design Road in the city of Baxter.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Brady Feist, 25, of Pillager. He was transported from the scene by ambulance and was reported to have been wearing a helmet. Feist is currently at St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Craig Matich of Baxter. Matich reported no apparent injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Baxter Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

