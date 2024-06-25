Jun 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pillager Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI Following 1-Vehicle Crash

A 40-year-old man from Pillager was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 7:31 a.m. on June 22, their office received a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a collision with a tree on Dove Road near 340th Street in Scandia Valley Township, located south of Pillager.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua Moon stated that he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of his vehicle, eventually striking a tree. Moon was then placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for his injuries, where he was later released.

